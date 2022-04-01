Bella Hadid wears many hats. Beyond the bucket, beret and baseball caps she effortlessly rocks to hide from the paparazzi, Hadid wears the hat of supermodel, sneakerhead and now — actress.

The supermodel will make her on-screen debut in the Hulu series, Ramy. The show, created by and starring Ramy Youssef is a semi-autobiographical exploration of Youssef’s experience as a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim, following his character/self through his life in a New Jersey suburb.

Hadid will be joining the A24 show with a recurring guest star role, announced today. The supermodel has expressed an interest in acting, having appeared in Tyler Ford’s Private in 2016 and telling Vogue, "I think it would be really fun because it's exciting to be in front of the camera on film instead of just pictures.”

Though Hadid’s pictures speak for themselves, we look forward to hearing her speak and act in the third season of Ramy. Little is known of the upcoming third season, but an announcement on The Hollywood Reporter, detailed that the show will follow Ramy and his family as they “confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns, and in some cases lies, while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead of dedicating himself to his and his uncle’s diamond business.”

Hadid, who has been vocal about her Palestinian Jordanian-Dutch identity, may appear as a fictionalized version of herself, though her role has not been described. She will appear alongside stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way, for a cast as star-studded as her Paris Fashion Week tooth-gem.

Or, as Hadid said in an Instagram post announcing her role: “best cast, best crew, best show. Honored & excited. <3 yallaaaa”

Confirming she is a “let’s goooooo” girl (in arabic), it’s walk don’t run to catch up on the first two seasons until season three’s premiere date is announced.