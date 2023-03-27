Becky G's Fiancé Apologizes For 'Hurting' Her Amid Cheating Rumors

Becky G's fiancé has apologized to the singer for making “bad decisions” amid cheating rumors.

On Monday, Sebastian Lletget posted a statement to Instagram expressing his regret for "hurting" and "disrespecting" the "MAMIII" singer after being accused of hooking up with another person back in February.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," Lletget wrote about the rumors, which were accompanied by alleged DMs, audio recordings and claims related to the existence of "very intimate” content, including a “video of Sebastian naked.”

"Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk," the pro soccer player continued, claiming that he was being targeted by an "anonymous internet stalker" that he's never met.

While he didn't admit to cheating, Lletget did say he was "pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed" and that "any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with," he continued.

However, the sports star went on to attribute his poor decision-making to "personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions," prior to saying that he couldn't "keep running from [his] demons," including his "deeply rooted anger and mental health issues." He then added that he'd be committing himself to "a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

Lletget ended his statement by directly apologizing to Becky, who he proposed to back in December after six years of dating. Calling her "the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he acknowledged that he's "done the opposite" by "hurting you and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything" before saying, "I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

Despite Lletget disabling comments on his Instagram post, Twitter users criticized the "manipulative" apology, with many accusing Lletget of blaming "his demons, trauma and anxiety" instead of taking accountability for his actions. Granted, Becky has yet to publicly address the cheating rumors, let alone Lletget's statement.

Instead of taking accountability for cheating on Becky G he went ahead blamed his demons , trauma and anxiety . Men are something I’ll tell you that — khaleesi 🌙 (@doitlikestephh) March 27, 2023

The way Sebastian turned his “apology” to Becky G into a “poor me” paragraph 🤦🏻‍♀️ Men will always find something to blame but themselves. Manipulation and narcissistic behaviors 101. Girl Becky, this is your chance. Run. — B (@bee_est94) March 27, 2023