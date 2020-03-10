For her 61st birthday, Barbie is celebrating by gifting all of us with one of her first major beauty collaborations ever.



The famed Mattel icon and OG influencer has teamed up with mega beauty brand MAC to create a special edition lipstick. The collaboration acts as an extension of its existing "international beauty movers and makers initiative" that dedicates lipsticks to important cultural figures.

"Press play on a powerful pout!" Barbie wrote on Instagram. "Proud to be the newest M·A·C Maker. I've teamed up with @maccosmetics to create an exclusive @barbiestyle."

@BarbieStyle is designed in a vibrant, "cool toned" pink that compliments every skin tone and offers a long-lasting matte finish.

"The @BarbieStyle MAC Maker lipstick is a truly universal pink that works on every skin tone," MAC Director of Makeup Artistry Gregory Arlt said. "Play it up with a lip pencil or gloss, or rock it on its own! You can use @BarbieStyle for your everyday look or try something more playful and edgy."



"It's all in the details with special packaging in Barbie's iconic power colors — pink with gold — to remind you that you can be an," added the brand.

The limited-edition lipstick is priced at $20 and available exclusively at MAC