On Friday, March 20, Bandcamp waived its revenue shares for a full 24-hour period so that artists could receive 100% of all profits for their music. The measure was taken to help artists whose livelihoods have been impacted by coronavirus, which continues to spurn numerous cancellations and delays of tours and new releases.

Netting just over $4.3 million, Bandcamp garnered being the biggest music sales day in their 12-year history. On the site's homepage is the declaration that fans have paid artists "$15.3 million in the last 30 days alone," underscoring just how the coronavirus has perhaps catalyzed a greater need to support working, independent musicians than ever.

The money reportedly came from the purchase of approximately 800,000 items, which is "more than 15 times our normal Friday, and at the peak, fans were buying 11 items per second," according to a Bandcamp statement. Matching the commitment to ensure artists received all revenue were dozens of labels, from Sub Pop to Fat Possum.

