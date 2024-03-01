Getting Balmain Ready With Alix Earle

All week, the fashion girls, editors, celebs and influencers are still running around Paris in black town cars to catch the big ticket shows, like Balmain. For Fall 2024, creative director Olivier Rousteing dedicated the collection collection to his childhood home of Bordeaux. Grape prints and embellishments galore!

Attending her very first Balmain show this season was Alix Earle, the Miami-based TikTok star whose garnered over six million followers for her "Get Ready With Me" videos in which she talks openly about her daily life experiences.

For Balmain's Fall 2024 show, PAPER followed the blonde bombshell's experience, from glam to showtime, in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to see it all.

I’m so excited to be in Paris for my first Balmain show. The last runway collection was incredible. I wore one of the looks in a recent editorial shoot.