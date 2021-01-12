Nobody's doing it like Bree Runway, who very clearly has plans to take over 2021. Her first order of business? The "ATM" music video, out today, featuring Missy Elliott. (Seriously, who else is securing guest verses from rap legends on their debut project?)

The visual and single are lifted off Runway's new mixtape, 2000AND4EVA, which includes other collaborations like "Damn Daniel" with Yung Baby Tate, "Gucci" with Maliibu Miitch and a Rico Nasty remix of "Little Nokia." On "ATM," though, Runway offers her most addictive hook: "A-T-M, A-T-A-T-M/ Push my button again," she repeats.

Giving full "Lady Marmalade" in the video, Runway — and a pack of backup dancers all dressed in matching crystal bikinis — flirts with men whose heads have been replaced with ATM machines. As one stan noted, Runway appears to be a rising "genius," ending the entire clip with money spewing from her mouth to secure a spot as one of pop's leading visual artists.

And the internet's response today has been passionate, to say the very least.

Watch "ATM," above, and stream Bree Runway's 2000AND4EVA, below.