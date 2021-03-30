In 2016, Ariana Grande performed "Into You" on The Voice during its finale. She's returning to the show next season — this time, as a coach.

Page Six reports that Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas for the show's 21st season. She will join coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider revealed that while she's replacing Jonas, he "isn't leaving for good."

"Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show," the source said to Page Six. "The chances are he will be back soon."

Grande herself celebrated the news on Instagram, announcing in a post that she is "beyond thrilled, honored, (and) excited" to be joining the cast.

The timing of Grande's announcement couldn't have been any better. Just recently on The Voice, Team Jonas contestants Devan Blake Jones and Dana Monique performed a cover of Grande and Justin Bieber's hit song "Stuck with U." If that didn't serve as a preview for Grande's new announcement, then I don't know what to believe.

Knowing that Grande is one of this generation's best singers, it'll be great to see how she guides singers on her team to the final round next season. With her soft voice and demanding disposition, she'll be a unique presence on the show that will surely define how next season plays out.

Grande recently won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammys thanks to her "Rain on Me" collaboration with Lady Gaga. In February, Grande released the deluxe audition of her Positions album.

Check out Grande's post about her new coaching gig up above.