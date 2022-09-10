Superstar DJ, producer and musician Arca was the surprise opening model at Proenza Schouler's show this week, drawing a bunch of iPhone snaps from nightlife luminaries like Ladyfag and the Misshapes.

Related | Arca Serenades the Crowd at Burberry

The Venezuelan trans artist led the finale walk to “El Alma Que Te Trajo," a reggaeton-inflected track from Venezuelan artist Luis Garban aka Safety Trance with vocals by Arca. (The song contains samples from “Rakata” which Safety Trance also produced.)

Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid followed suit. Most of the models had wet-looking hair and moist, dewy skin as a nod to the brand's water-themed inspiration (waterfalls were projects onto the walls of the Hall des Lumières).

The Latin references in the show, from the soundtrack to the collection itself (flamenco flourishes and ruffles), was an intentional effort on the part of Lazaro Hernandez, one half of the Proenza duo, who wanted to lean into his Cuban roots.

While Arca's previous fashion endeavors include campaigns for Calvin Klein and Loewe, as well as a lookbook spot for Bottega Veneta, this marks her first runway appearance during New York Fashion Week. She also serenaded the crowed at Burberry's Fall 2020 show