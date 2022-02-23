In a collab of dreams, The Knocks teamed up with Dragonette for the new dreamy disco track, “Slow Song.” But as if that wasn’t good enough, the artists also brought in RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aquaria to be the star of the video.

The video, which was shot in Mexico City and dropped February 18, takes us into Aquaria’s fabulous world as she dances down a dark street before landing at the disco where Dragonette and The Knocks can both be found. She puts on a solo show, before immersing herself into a crowd to the tune of the song.

Aquaria's no stranger to being the star in music videos. She previously appeared in Brooke Candy and Iggy Azalea’s "Cum," Waze and Odyssey’s "Always," and Kim Petras' "Malibu." The drag star's glitzy persona feels right at home in The Knocks (Ben "B-Roc" Ruttner and James "JPatt" Patterson) and Dragonette’s latest release.

PAPER got a behind the scenes look into the making of the video, which was directed by Austin Peters (HAIM, Major Lazer) with Eric Yu (Inception, Savages, Warrior, A$AP Rocky) as director of photography. Find all the snaps, below, plus captions written by The Knocks and Aquaria themselves.

The Knocks: Our director of photography, Eric, showing us the best way to eat a grasshopper. Aquaria: Everyone at dinner wanted guacamole. The hotel restaurant only served guac and grasshoppers. The waiter said we could omit the grasshoppers. I insisted. I chickened out, but Eric was a king. I wish I let myself eat a wider array of foods.

Photo courtesy of Lisette Poole

The Knocks: The star of the show, the incredible Aquaria. Aquaria: Getting to dance on an empty dancefloor is always the dream, especially when it's filmed and produced to the heavens. Everybody wants to be a music video star when they close their eyes.

Photo courtesy of Lisette Poole

The Knocks: We've known Dragonette since very early in our careers. It's full circle to finally have a song with her. Aquaria: I remember driving through my hometown to Dragonette (and The Knocks) when I was younger, so this collaboration felt very full circle for me, as well.

The Knocks: Some tequila shots before the cameras roll. Aquaria: Early morning drag + inside the club + tons of dancing and performing = the perfect time for tequila.

Photo courtesy of Lisette Poole

The Knocks: This is the director of the video, Austin Peters. He's been a long time friend and worked with us on the "Collect My Love" video we did in 2015. Aquaria: Speaking of full circle, getting to do yet another project with The Knocks and Austin Peters was super cool. I was a "friend of--" extra in the Collect My Love MV (a favorite song of mine before then) and The Knocks was also one of my first concerts. Really great to get a second opportunity to work with a team that makes me feel so comfortable and fantastic.

The Knocks: We shut down an entire street in Mexico City just so we could dance on cars. Aquaria: Dancing on a car is like... one of the most exhilarating things a girl can do--, and I didn't even leave a scratch. I felt like Jessica Simpson in the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" music video, however, if you check the uncut footage, I probably resemble Pink in the "Stupid Girls" music video a tad more.