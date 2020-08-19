As high fashion labels look for innovative ways to acquaint themselves with the next generation, American designer Anna Sui is downloading Depop to open her own shop today.

The London-based shopping platform is fast becoming one of the top destinations for vintage fashion, particularly popular among Gen Z shoppers. The marketplace app's interface appears like a social media platform — there's a curated explore page, individual profiles for shops and sellers, and its peer-to-peer business model emulates typical DM exchanges.

Related | The End of Fast Fashion Is Closer Than You Think

"I'm very excited to be working with Depop because I think they have created a more sustainable and accessible way to find vintage clothing that young people recognize and appreciate," Sui says. "I grew up loving vintage stores and going to flea markets every weekend."

Under the username @annasui, the Anna Sui Depop Shop offers an eclectic range of legendary vintage and throwback pieces. A t-shirt boasting an illustration by Frank Kozik meets the show-stopping baby-doll dress from the visionary's Spring '94 collection, while the statement plaid dress worn by Nadege du Bospertus in Sui's Spring '92 runway show is certain to be a hit. Aside from these, Sui's Depop shop is selling a wide range of dresses, shirts, shoes and socks that range from $20-$628.

Related | Gen Z Texans Are the Next Wave of Vintage Fashion

"I love that there has been a revival of excitement about vintage fashion, especially amongst young people who are just starting to purchase their own clothing," Sui says. "I also love the revival of '90s fashion amongst younger generations, so we curated pieces to reflect that."

Relive iconic '90s fashion and shop Anna Sui's Depop page, here.