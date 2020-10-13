Anna Delvey, the infamous scammer who was well on her way to becoming the coolest new "it" girl of New York before being incarcerated in 2019, could be getting out of jail as soon as next year. And to celebrate her potential early homecoming, she took to Instagram and posted a classic Legally Blonde clip as a middle finger to all her haters.

After being arrested last April for a number of charges including "second-degree grand larceny, theft of services and one count of first-degree attempted grand larceny" and being given between a 4 to 12 year sentence, Dazed reports that Delvey, with her real last name actually being Sorokin, could be home next February.

In a very Delvey move, she posted a Legally Blonde clip that features Elle Woods coming to Harvard. Its caption features just one word: "Parole."

In case you weren't aware, Delvey managed to become a member of New York City's social elite through scamming the wealthy. For years, she mingled with important people at parties all over the city while paying cash instead of credit, maintaining a ruse as a German heiress while working to secure funding for a members-only arts club in Manhattan.

Documenting this wild period of her life is the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna, which will star Julia Garner, Laverne Cox and Katie Lowes. The series will be based on the New York Magazine article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," by Jessica Pressler.

An official release date for the show hasn't been released yet, but it'll be even more interesting to check out once Delvey is home — if she does, in fact, get out in February.