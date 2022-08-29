Brazil took center stage at the MTV VMAs tonight.

Superstar Anitta just made history as the first-ever Brazilian artist to take home a Video Music Award. The singer electrified the stage with a performance of "Envolver" minutes before she won in the "Best Latin" category for the same track — notably beating out the likes of Bad Bunny, Karol G and J Balvin.

"I really wasn't expecting that — I think I'm going to cry," the singer said as she accepted the award. "For whoever doesn't know this: tonight in history is the first time ever that Brazil, that my country has won this award. I want to say thank you to my family and to my fans."

It's a fitting accomplishment for an artist who has already been widely dubbed Brazil's queen of pop despite having been discovered on YouTube just a decade ago. The 29-year-old crossed over into mainstream American charts in earnest back in 2017 after collaborating with Iggy Azalea on "Switch," and releasing "Sua Cara" with Major Lazer and drag queen Pablo Vittar.

In her speech, Anitta referenced her upbringing in the favela neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro. "Tonight I performed here a rhythm that in my country for many years was considered a crime," she said. "I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil. For whoever was born there, we would never think this was possible. So thank you so much."

Watch Anitta's performance of "Envolver," below.