Anderson .Paak is bringing his heritage to the big screen.

According to Deadline, the Grammy Award-winning musician and Silk Sonic member is making his feature directorial debut with K-POPS!, a dramatic comedy in which he plays a "washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups," though his character soon realizes that being a dad is far more important than riding on the coattails of his son's success.

However, Paak went on to say that writing, directing and starring in this project is made even more special thanks to his own son, Soul Rasheed, being his co-star, not to mention the way K-POPS! has allowed him to reconnect with his roots.

“My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife," he said in a statement. "This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son – and spending even more time with them!”

Developed with rapper Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Stampede Ventures' Greg Silverman and EST Studios' Jaeson Ma, K-POPS! will be co-written by Khaila Amazan. Amazan will also serve as the film's executive producer alongside a team comprised of members from Stampede, EST, Park's Big Dummie and Paak's Apeshit Films.

“As a long time friend of Anderson’s I’ve seen him expand his creative vision time and time again,” as Park added. “I’m excited for my production company 'Big Dummie' to be a part of of this unique story that brings together and celebrates Black and Asian culture through the love of music. I also can’t wait for the world to meet his son, Soul Rasheed who I know everyone is going to love!”

No expected release date has been announced yet, though Deadline noted that production is slated to start later this year. In the meantime though, you can read the publication's entire report on K-POPS! here.