Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange single, “Thinkin Bout You,” has become a classic for queer longing, released at a time when LGBTQ representation was scarce — if not unheard of — in mainstream music.

The singer originally uploaded his tender track to Tumblr for free in 2011, before formally sending it to radio the following year and drumming up excitement over his rumored sexuality. “My eyes don't shed tears, but boy they pour, when I'm thinking 'bout you,” Ocean sang, inviting fans into his love life for the very first time.

Related | Ah-Mer-Ah-Su's Top 10 Summer Anthems

Now a decade later, as "Thinkin Bout You" reaches cultural ubiquity, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su is giving it new life with a UK garage-inspired cover, produced with davOmakesbeats. The “indie-pop doll” is a perfect vocalist to take on Ocean’s impressive falsetto, fluttering on the chorus above production that’s less power-ballad and more sunny, summer banger — fit for the club.

The accompanying music video, premiering today on PAPER, turns “Thinkin Bout You” into a DIY, over-the-top spectacle. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su is all smiles, as she wildly whips her hair, and models magenta bodysuits, cheetah bikinis and, at one point, a prom queen sash with her name across it. In the background, colorful, glitchy animations add to the frenzied energy.

This cover kicks off LA-based Molly House Record’s second compilation, marking five years of championing QTPOC artists. (The name, “Molly House,” is slang from 18th and 19th century Britain, referencing queer meeting spots.) Set to release on April 15, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su appears on the tracklist alongside acts like TT the Artist and Saturn.

Watch Ah-Mer-Ah-Su's "Thinkin Bout You" video and stream it, below.

Photo courtesy of Ah-Mer-Ah-Su

