Adele announced Thursday that she and her team have decided to postpone her Las Vegas residency, just a day before her first show.

"Weekends With Adele" was set to begin Friday at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel. But the day before her first performance, the singer posted a tearful video to Instagram captioned, "All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon 💔."

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the singer said in the video. Multiple people on her staff have contracted the virus and she said that it hasn't been possible to finish the show and make it presentable. In tears, she continued, "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I'm really, really sorry."

While many fans have been understanding of the British singer's situation, there are some who are suspecting that stage fright might have played a role in the sudden postponement. She previously admitted in an interview that she once "escaped out the fire exit" before a show in Amsterdam, "projectile vomited on someone" in Brussels and got anxiety attacks because of her nerves.

According to a report by Page Six, a source claims that the managers and the venue tried to get Adele to perform her song "Skyfall" with a 60-person choir when she was looking to keep the performance “low-key” and “all about the voice.” They say this disagreement may also have something to do with the show cancellation, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

Aside from her announcement and apologies on social media, the singer has also been FaceTiming with fans who bought tickets for her Friday show. She's also been offering free merch and even free meet-and-greets for when the shows get rescheduled.