Addison Rae Cast in Previously Fake 'Thanksgiving' Movie

Addison Rae is making a fake movie... reality!

Deadline reports that the TikTok dance mogul and aspiring actress has been cast in Eli Roth's upcoming horror movie Thanksgiving. She's joined by former heartthrob Patrick Dempsey, with Spyglass Media producing and Roth directing.

The film, according to Deadline, is based on a fake movie trailer directed by Roth from Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's double feature Grindhouse.

In the trailer, which is presented as an upcoming slasher in Grindhouse, a serial killer carves his way through a Massachusetts town celebrating its annual Thanksgiving traditions. A narrator can be heard in the fake trailer, saying, "An uninvited guest has arrived, and this year, there will be no leftovers." One memorable scene shows Roth beheaded mid-orgasm in a convertible.

As Deadline notes, 15 years have passed since the release of Grindhouse, when talks first surfaced of an adaptation for Thanksgiving.

This is not Rae’s first foray onto the silver screen. In 2018, she starred in the Belgian-German animated film Spy Cat, directed by Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein. She also appeared in the "gender-bent" remake He’s All That on Netflix. As Deadline notes, the remake was a part of her "massive" multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant that "rivals" other big names with similar multi-picture deals.

In a press release, Rae said of the deal: "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Elsewhere, Rae has been embroiled in a three-way family beef with her mom and dad, who made headlines last year for their romantic excursions. In August, her mom Sheri went on a date to the VMAs with rapper Yung Gravy. Her dad, meanwhile, was caught up in a cheating scandal, and has posted numerous videos about Rae and his ex-wife.

In December, Rae also found herself in the crosshairs of former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day, who said of her music: "Beyoncé can release a genius album, and the two biggest artists that have huge record deals are Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie." To O’Day’s credit, she also added: "I don't know the dances that she did on TikTok, I'm sure they were very impressive."