Yesterday, images of Adam Driver's shirtless Burberry ads leaked all over social media and blessed many thirsty fans in the process. Consider the material: a bulging bicep vein, abs shredded to the gods and, perhaps most horny-inducing, the way he grabs his horse's mane with a dominant fist.

It was all too much for the girls and gays on Twitter who gladly embraced their new sex symbol. "Call me old fashioned, but i was raised to serve my centaur. clean for him. cook for him and everything i do is for him. and if he vanishes into the ocean? that is on me! he caught me slipping and i will apologize and do better," one user wrote.

The fragrance, dubbed "Hero," is the first for the brand under Creative Director Riccardo Tisci. According to Burberry, the campaign is meant to challenge traditional stereotypes of masculinity. "I wanted Burberry Hero to encapsulate modern masculinity, to play on the essence of primal human and animal instincts, channelling the duality between strength and sensitivity," Tisci said. "He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today — how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower."

"Hero" will be sold in Bloomingdales stores starting August 2. But you're really here to see the horny tweets, so keep scrolling, below.