For the second straight year in a row, the Grammys have been postponed.

The recording Academy and CBS made the announcement today that the 2022 Grammy Awards will no longer be taking place as planned. The awards show, which was set to take place January 31 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah returning to host, marking its return to its original venue and a live, in-person format.

Last year, the Grammys were forced to move to mid-March as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, presented in an audience-free, semi-outdoor capacity at the Los Angeles Convention Center in an effort to comply with CDC recommendations and guidelines. A new date for the 2022 Grammy Awards has yet to be set.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” both organizations said in a joint statement. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Given the rising number of omicron cases triggering early-lockdown flashbacks with a fresh wave of cancellations and premature closures, it wasn't hard to see this coming.

But considering all the controversy surrounding this year's Grammy nominees, from notable snubs to Drake withdrawing his two nominations and the multiple nominated artists who currently stand accused of sexual abuse (Dr. Luke, Marilyn Manson, Louis C. K.), the awards show's postponement does really feel like the least of the Recording Academy's worries at this point.

Jon Batiste currently leads this year's pack with 11 total Grammy nominations with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. following with eight, and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish close behind with seven each.