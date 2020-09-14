This year's CFDA Fashion Awards, which normally take place in June with splashy red carpets and celebrity sightings, pivoted to a digital format as live events continue to be affected by the pandemic. The annual showcase honoring the best of American design talent was streamed on Runway360 today with CFDA chairman Tom Ford announcing the winners.

Prizes were divided into separate categories including women's, menswear, accessories and emerging talent. Telfar Clemens, whose popular shopping totes continue to sell out online, won the Accessories Designer of the Year award, beating out nominees like last year's winner The Row.

Related | Fashion Needs Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers, meanwhile, nabbed the honor for Emerging Designer of the Year in a tough category that included Peter Do and Kenneth Nicholson. Rogers' ebullient designs and glamorous dresses have been consistently been some of the highlights of NYFW for the past several seasons.

Kerby Jean Raymond's Pyer Moss won the award for Menswear Designer of the Year, and Gabriela Hearst was awarded the prize for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Two global designer of the year prizes for women's and menswear were given to Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Kim Jones for Dior, respectively.

The nominees and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA members, fashion journalists, stylists and retail executives. See, below, for the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards winners.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row Brandon Maxwell Gabriela Hearst (WINNER) Marc Jacobs Tom Ford

​American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode

Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss (WINNER) Thom Browne Todd Snyder Tom Ford

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Gabriela Hearst Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry Stuart Vevers for Coach Telfar Clemens for Telfar (WINNER)

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers (WINNER) Kenneth Nicholson Peter Do Reese Cooper Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto for Staud

Global Women's Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta Dries Van Noten Miuccia Prada for Prada Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino (WINNER) Rick Owens

Global Men's Designer of the Year: Craig Green Dries Van Noten Jonathan Anderson for Loewe Kim Jones for Dior (WINNER) Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton