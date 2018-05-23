Sultry R&B; singer ZAYN is continuing to explore Miami's underworld with a Gigi Hadid look-alike by his side in his video for "Entertainer," his third visual to follow the narrative.

This latest offering serves as a prequel to "Let Me," ZAYN forms a relationship with a stripper and ongoing love interest after a very hot and heavy lap dance. This single is just one more indicator that a full-length follow-up to 2016's Mind of Mine is on it's way, let us pray.

Watch "Entertainer," below.