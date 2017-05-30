Katie Moore Shows Us Her Green Thumb
There's something to be said about a healthy obsession with cultivating a verdant, plant-filled life--but how do you exercise that green thumb without giving in to gardening gloves and smocks? Model Katie Moore shoes us how to keep your garden downright Edenic, all in some sinfully stylish spring looks. Peep all the garden party ready looks in the slideshow below.
Photographer: Alexander Saladrigas @ Cerutti & Co
Stylist and Creative Director: Jimi Urquiaga
Art Director: Fernando Zaremba
Hair: Elsa Canedo @ See Management
Makeup: Kento Utsubo
Styling Assistant: Noah Diaz
Photo Assistant: Casanova Cabrera
Model: Katie Moore @ Marilyn New York Agency
