There's something to be said about a healthy obsession with cultivating a verdant, plant-filled life--but how do you exercise that green thumb without giving in to gardening gloves and smocks? Model Katie Moore shoes us how to keep your garden downright Edenic, all in some sinfully stylish spring looks. Peep all the garden party ready looks in the slideshow below.

Photographer: Alexander Saladrigas @ Cerutti & Co

Stylist and Creative Director: Jimi Urquiaga

Art Director: Fernando Zaremba

Hair: Elsa Canedo @ See Management

Makeup: Kento Utsubo

Styling Assistant: Noah Diaz

Photo Assistant: Casanova Cabrera

Model: Katie Moore @ Marilyn New York Agency