Leyna Bloom Models VENOMISS Pride Capsule

New York City artisanal streetwear brand VENOMISS has always been about empowerment. Co-founders designer Romina Cenisio and stylist Hayley Pisaturo began their fashion collection with the mindset of allowing women to feel "sexy, confident, and like a boss." But for their capsule pride collection, the co-founders tell PAPER that they are catering to the whole spectrum of gender identities "to celebrate all the LGBTQ people not only in [their] lives, but around the world."

"We wanted to keep it simple but fab, making the rainbow in our classic crystal logo graphic, and we're offering it on a tank, hoodie, and tee." And, as always, the garments — which are made by hand — can be cropped (or not) to your heart's desire.

Leyna Bloom in VENOMISS

All proceeds from the collection go to New Alternatives NYC, a non-profit for homeless LGBTQ youth in the city. "This cause is super important to us — no youth should ever have to deal with being homeless for being who they are, especially at a time when life is already so confusing," the co-founders told PAPER.