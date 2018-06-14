Leyna Bloom Models VENOMISS Pride Capsule

New York City artisanal streetwear brand VENOMISS has always been about empowerment. Co-founders designer Romina Cenisio and stylist Hayley Pisaturo began their fashion collection with the mindset of allowing women to feel "sexy, confident, and like a boss." But for their capsule pride collection, the co-founders tell PAPER that they are catering to the whole spectrum of gender identities "to celebrate all the LGBTQ people not only in [their] lives, but around the world."
"We wanted to keep it simple but fab, making the rainbow in our classic crystal logo graphic, and we're offering it on a tank, hoodie, and tee." And, as always, the garments — which are made by hand — can be cropped (or not) to your heart's desire.
All proceeds from the collection go to New Alternatives NYC, a non-profit for homeless LGBTQ youth in the city. "This cause is super important to us — no youth should ever have to deal with being homeless for being who they are, especially at a time when life is already so confusing," the co-founders told PAPER.
The brand believes that fashion labels have the power to influence many people, and that it's important for them to participate in pride month. "Doing this will hopefully raise awareness to the fact 40% of homeless NYC youth are LBGTQ and remind those of us that are fortunate to have a home and a support group, that not all people are that lucky, and we should do what we can to volunteer or donate!"
Model: Leyna Bloom
Photography: Elvin Tavarez
Makeup: Maggie Mondanile