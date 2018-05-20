Troye Sivan Makes Surprise Appearance at the 'Reputation' Tour

Taylor Swift has always been one to bring out surprise guests on her concert tours. Last night, at her Pasadena stop on her "Reputation" tour, she had quite the unexpected treat for the audience at the Rose Bowl. Troye Sivan came out, performing his hit song "My My My!"

Along with the surprise performance came a surprise announcement about the Australian singer's forthcoming album, BLOOM. Taylor took it upon herself to break the big news, "I want to tell you something! Troye's album 'BLOOM' comes out on August 31st, Los Angeles. Just so everybody remembers, on the count of three, say it back to me."











Aside from Troye, Taylor also teased that she would sing with "one of the realest and truest of the friends I've had in my entire life." She then performed "Hands to Myself" with Selena Gomez. This was their first performance together since 2015.

