Saint Laurent has enlisted Travis Scott to be the face of its spring 2019 men's collection. In a series of images shot by British photographer David Sims, a longtime collaborator of the French label, Kylie Jenner's beau gives off slick, rock star vibes in a mirror-embroidered jacket, skin tight trousers, and sharp shirting. Joining the ranks of Vincent Gallo, Kate Moss, and Betty Catroux, who have all starred in campaigns for the house, Scott's first partnership with Saint Laurent is accompanied by a video in which Iggy Pop's "The Passenger" plays as the rapper moodily sways and swivels.

Photography by David Sims; Courtesy of Saint Laurent



