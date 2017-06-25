



mood as fuck. [kontrollsysteme]





Honestly... her impact though [badgalriri]





I'm dougie's coffee [nokiabae]





Am I being threatened? [anon]

Me vs. the awareness of sashimi frog [tastefullyoffensive]





feels good [gothaunt]

choose your fighter [scariestbugever]





night time, my time [sonny5ideup]





The Christian goth community gets it [weirdwideweb]





Give it up girl [mensrightsactivia]





A good boy. A brave boy. [gothaunt]





TFW somebody put a heckin newspaper poncho on you without your consent [nochillatall]





Just a lil puff going about his business [kontrollsysteme]





kill me [gothaunt]

hey guys [classical_art_memes]





why does this hit so hard? [mycringe]





The tragedy of man [beigecardigan]





holy shit [beigecardigan]





... but I can't get a text back? [maymothedog]





We're all just doing the best we can here [theblessedone]





Chaotic evil [anon]





Truly the best case scenario [anon]