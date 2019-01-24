We're so here, always, for transparency in the mental health realm. It's certainly part of a greater sea change occurring in music right now, where, more than ever, pop musicians from Britney Spears and Lana Del Rey to Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are publicly revealing struggles with mental wellness. And it is creating a language of visibility that de-stigmatizes, so we might all seek help should we need it. That's power.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to these experiences, having weathered several hospitalizations for her lupus, exhaustion, and own mental health-related battles. But she has always shared her truth openly when she feels ready, sending a message to others that it's okay for them to do the same.

Today, singer-songwriter (and one of Gomez's main Revival collaborators) Julia Michaels released her newest EP, Inner Monologue, Part 1 a day ahead of schedule. The first track on the EP is a collaboration between Gomez and her friend Michaels called "Anxiety." Over an upbeat acoustic lick and earworm of a melody, the dynamic duo trade cleverly arranged verses about the often-isolating experience of anxiety and depression. "Always wanted to be one of those people in the room that says something and everyone puts their hand up," goes Gomez's verse. "Like if you're sad, put your hand up/ If you hate someone, put your hand up/If you're scared, put your hand up."

To help announce the new song, Gomez, who has only recently returned to Instagram after a months-long hiatus, posted a sweet image of herself and Michaels embracing. She writes: "Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self-doubt. This song is really close to my heart as I've experienced anxiety and I know a lot of my friends do too. You're never alone if you feel this way." It's a much-needed message! Michaels wrote back, by the way, saying, "You have such a huge piece of my heart. I am so proud we get to do this together. I love you always!!!"

Stream "Anxiety" and the rest of Julia Michaels' new EP, Inner Monologue, Part 1, below.

