RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 will sadly be coming to a close soon. But Ru won't keep his kitty girls waiting very long— season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race is slated to premiere on March 22nd, and we've already been given a taste of what to expect. The electrifying promo, or "RuVeal," for the tenth season commanded the screen after last night's episode of All Stars 3 (RIP Aja). "In a world full of nines, be a ten," Ru exclaims. "Bring it to the runway." It's an extremely rewarding minute that I've already watched three times.
Mini profiles of the contestants were then posted on the RuPaul's Drag Race official Instagram page. We dove a little deeper into their profiles and, by no surprise, they're all sickening. Check them out below.
Yuhua Hamasaki
Hometown: NYC
Serving: '80s Doll
Apparent strength: Costume design
The Vixen
Hometown: Chicago
Serving: Glitz, Glam, and Heritage
Apparent strength: Makeup
Vanessa Mateo
Hometown: Tampa
Serving: Old and New Hollywood
Apparent strength: Lip syncing
Monique Heart
Hometown: Kansas City
Serving: Performance Artistry
Apparent strength: Make-up
Monét X Change
Hometown: NYC
Serving: Retro Realness
Apparent strength: Comedy
Miz Cracker
Hometown: Harlem
Serving: Pop-culture Perfection
Apparent strength: Comedy
Mayhem Miller
Hometown: Los Angeles
Serving: Club Looks meet Red Carpet Elegance
Apparent strength: Comedy
Kameron Michaels
Hometown: Nashville
Serving: Bodybuilder Barbie
Apparent strength: Make-up
Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams
Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Serving: Goth-inspired Chic
Apparent strength: Lip-syncing
Eureka O'Hara
Hometown: East Tennessee
Serving: Spice
Apparent strength: Performance
Dusty Ray Bottoms
Hometown: NYC
Serving: Dark Fantasy
Apparent strength: Make-up, costume
Blair St. Clair
Hometown: Indianapolis
Serving: Broadway, Baby
Apparent strength: Dancing, acting
Asia O'Hara
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Serving: Burlesque Extravagance
Apparent strength: Costume
Aquaria
Hometown: NYC
Serving: High-fashion Insta Queen
Apparent strength: Costume, style