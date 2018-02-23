RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 will sadly be coming to a close soon. But Ru won't keep his kitty girls waiting very long— season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race is slated to premiere on March 22nd, and we've already been given a taste of what to expect. The electrifying promo, or "RuVeal," for the tenth season commanded the screen after last night's episode of All Stars 3 (RIP Aja). "In a world full of nines, be a ten," Ru exclaims. "Bring it to the runway." It's an extremely rewarding minute that I've already watched three times.

Mini profiles of the contestants were then posted on the RuPaul's Drag Race official Instagram page. We dove a little deeper into their profiles and, by no surprise, they're all sickening. Check them out below.

Yuhua Hamasaki

Hometown: NYC

Serving: '80s Doll

Apparent strength: Costume design

The Vixen

Hometown: Chicago

Serving: Glitz, Glam, and Heritage

Apparent strength: Makeup

Vanessa Mateo

Hometown: Tampa



Serving: Old and New Hollywood

Apparent strength: Lip syncing

Monique Heart

Hometown: Kansas City

Serving: Performance Artistry

Apparent strength: Make-up

Monét X Change

Hometown: NYC

Serving: Retro Realness

Apparent strength: Comedy

Miz Cracker

Hometown: Harlem

Serving: Pop-culture Perfection

Apparent strength: Comedy

Mayhem Miller

Hometown: Los Angeles

Serving: Club Looks meet Red Carpet Elegance

Apparent strength: Comedy

Kameron Michaels

Hometown: Nashville



Serving: Bodybuilder Barbie

Apparent strength: Make-up

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams

Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico



Serving: Goth-inspired Chic

Apparent strength: Lip-syncing

Eureka O'Hara

Hometown: East Tennessee



Serving: Spice

Apparent strength: Performance

Dusty Ray Bottoms

Hometown: NYC



Serving: Dark Fantasy

Apparent strength: Make-up, costume

Blair St. Clair

Hometown: Indianapolis



Serving: Broadway, Baby

Apparent strength: Dancing, acting

Asia O'Hara

Hometown: Dallas, Texas



Serving: Burlesque Extravagance

Apparent strength: Costume

Aquaria

Hometown: NYC

Serving: High-fashion Insta Queen

Apparent strength: Costume, style