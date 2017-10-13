PAPER cover star and prolific rapper Gucci Mane hasn't slowed down for a minute since his release from jail last year. He's put out an autobiography, a clothing line, an album, a Reebok collab, is working on a screenplay and has a televised wedding on the way (on 10/17, of course). Today Gucci released Mr. Davis, possibly his most anticipated project to date. The 17-track album includes a host of features, including Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi, Young Dolph and more, and features his previously released singles "Curve," "Make Love," "I Get the Bag" and "Tone It Down."

Listen to Mr. Davis on Apple Music and iTunes.

[h/t Fader]