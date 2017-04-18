Proenza Schouler's pre-fall 2017 collection arrives in stores today, and the accompanying lookbook notably features three transgender models.

The lookbook, shot by photographer and former model Ethan James Green, features models wearing the bold patterns and colors of the collection. Alongside models Michelle Gutknecht and Emm Arruda, the trans models featured are Stav Strashko, Torraine Futurum, and Marcs Marcus.

Of the collection, Proenza co-founders Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said, "This time we continued things like asymmetric hems, pleating, and striped knits from spring and started to focus on ideas that would become important for fall, like all the tailoring and the emphasis on outerwear."

The duo asked Green to cast models he had worked with before, and he brought Strashko, Futurum and Marcus, who also happen to be his close friends, to be part of the shoot.

"The mix felt right and the overall message of diversity very contemporary," Hernandez and McCollough said. "The whole thing felt like the New York we know."

Peep shots from the lookbook below:





[h/t The Cut]

Images by Ethan James Green for Proenza Schouler

