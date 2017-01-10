Sweet bby Robyn and fellow Swede, house producer Mr Tophat, are dropping their collaborative EP Trust Me this Friday the 13th. As in, in three days. Who said Friday 13ths are unlucky, again?

To bestow an early blessing upon us all, the duo have released 'Right Time'–a nine minute sensory explosion. The track is reminiscent of that kind of tune you'd dance to for hours with some guy who has his Soundcloud link on his resume in a seedy underground Berlin club, only to realize when he finally takes out his man bun to let his mane fly free that surprise, the song is on a loop. All in all, it's a damn good time.





Robyn is big on collabs, but this is her first since she released Love is Free in 2015, her last EP with close friend Christian Falk, shortly after he died. If the rest of Trust Me is anything like 'Right Time', well, this Friday we've got a night-long dance party on our hands friends.



[h/t Consequence of Sound]



Photo by Per Erik Adamsson

