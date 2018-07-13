



Category is...Renewal Realness!

FX's latest Ryan Murphy-produced hit 'Pose' has just been picked up for a second season. The show which focuses on the New York Ball scene of the 1980s has garnered 10s across the board from critics and fans alike. "There is simply nothing like Pose on TV," says FX CEO John Landgraf "so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit."

Boasting the largest cast of trans actors in recurring roles to date, the show has brought a tender loving hand to the queer narratives it tells set at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The show also made television history again in its latest episode with Janet Mock being the first black trans woman to direct a prime-time drama.

Pose's resonance with audiences underscores the importance of queer voices being allowed to tell queer narratives. Its continued success is a promising sign for trans talent in an industry that has continuously denied them a seat at the table. Arriving sometime in 2019, excitement for Pose Season 2 is too real.

Photo via FX