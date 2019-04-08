'F**king With Nature' Combines Photos of Iceland With Gay Porn

There are two starkly different sides to the work of Scottish mixed media artist Portis Wasp, who takes famous images in pop culture and transforms them into whimsical collages — both still and moving. This distinct approach has garnered him venerable fashion fans, including Jeremy Scott and Nicola Formichetti, and led him to major collaborations with brands like Sophia Webster and Moschino.

On Portis Wasp's Instagram, which is followed by more than 100k, he'll appropriate shots of the world's biggest stars, from Kylie Jenner to The Fab 5, by putting them into environments that look to be pulled from childhood story books. This same feed is also filled with queer, hyper-sexual creations, where nude men flex their muscles to trashy pop songs or erotic stills are given a tongue-in-cheek — sometimes fashion-focused — twist.

The artist's newest project, titled Fucking With Nature, applies this same model to Portis Wasp's recent travels to the Westfjords in Iceland. He's taken personal photos of the northwestern region's natural beauty to create a set of collages that mix together images from gay porn studio Sean Cody. The result is something that dangerously teeters on NSFW, if it weren't for the x-rated parts being strategically covered by Iceland's moss, rocks and water.

Check out Fucking With Nature, below, and follow Portis Wasp on Instagram (@portiswasp1) for more.