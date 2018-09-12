Namilia shows are always completely over-the-top. And for spring 2019, they brought in some very special guest stars: namely Paris Hilton, who opened the show in enormous red puffy angel wings and slouchy cargo pants. She walked in three separate looks, each more outrageous than the last.

Teyana Taylor also walked the runway in a similar pair of wings, and closed the show alongside Hilton and Namilia designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl. The show had a religious theme – pieces were printed with the phrase "In Namilia's Name We Pray Awoman," and pieces featured buttplugs subtly used as embellishment (what a phrase).



Photos via Getty