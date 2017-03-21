It’s World Poetry Day, so Baywatch and lettuce bikini queen Pamela Anderson is celebrating the best way she knows how: by quoting her favorite essayist and sometimes poet Anaïs Nin on Instagram.

In the caption, Anderson borrowed a quote from Nin’s seminal journals, which spanned over 60 years. “I, with a deeper instinct, choose a man who compels my strength, who makes enormous demands on me, who does not doubt my courage or my toughness, who does not believe me naïve or innocent, who has the courage to treat me like a woman.”

The quote refers to a time when Nin kickstarted an intense affair with novelist Henry Miller in 1932. I guess Anderson, in this case, is referring to her Ecuadorean embassy-bound beau Julian Assange?

Anderson has been known to shine a light on free thinkers and philosophers before with her seductive throwback pics, posting quotes from Frida Kahlo and Søren Kierkegaard.

Happy World Poetry Day!

Photo by Vijat Mohindra for PAPER

