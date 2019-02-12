The Queen x Lavigne collab you didn't know you wanted is here! "Dumb Blonde," to feature on Avril's upcoming album Head Above Water (out Friday), is an upbeat empowerment anthem with retro guitars, Joan Jett references, and a guest verse from Nicki Minaj. Why not?

"Dumb Blonde" couldn't sound less like Lavigne's recent contemporary Christian ballad, also titled "Head Above Water." Which is frankly a good thing. Written by Lavigne, Bonnie McKee and Mitch Allan, the anthemic rap-rock throwback references "switchblades" and "cherry bombs." It somehow manages to combine every genre Lavigne has ever dabbled in over the course of a prolific pop-punk career.

Minaj's verse appears to have been written from the perspective of a young Avril, and speaks directly to her haters. On Twitter yesterday, the rapper explained that she's a longtime stan of Lavigne's work, and used to rock out to Let Go on her way to work back in the day.

On her Instagram, Lavigne said the concept of "Dumb Blonde" is inspired by a bad relationship with a "loser in my life who was threatened by my strength, confidence and independence as a woman."

Watch the official lyric video for "Dumb Blonde," below.