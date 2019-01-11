Mykki Blanco, performance artist, poet and provocateur, is preparing to have a very big 2019. They've been relatively quiet since releasing their self-titled debut album, Mykki, but returned last year in a major way with their Kanye West-produced, Teyana Taylor collaboration, "W.T.P.," which PAPER listed as 2018's #16 top song of the year.

One such surprise is a new brand called Generation Jeans, which Blanco announced this week will be available at all their upcoming winter performances. According to Instagram, Generation Jeans "focuses on garments with an over-sized aesthetic." Regardless of whether you're plus-size, curvy or very thin, each style is one size fits all, and intended to be worn "in a baggy style."

Blanco's 2019 album is slated to be called Stay Close to God, Stay Close to Music, and will drop this spring.