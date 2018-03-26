16 Signs From New York's March For Our Lives Protest

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in NYC this Saturday in the wake of the Parkland massacre that left 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas students dead. They joined the nationwide "March For Our Lives" movement, which was spearheaded by Florida students and demanded greater gun control. The initiative centered in Washington D.C., and attracted names like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson. In New York, demonstrators marched toward Central Park holding signs printed with words like "Enough!" and questions asking "How many more?" Check out signs from 16 New Yorkers, below.



Lara, 25

Photography: Jena Cumbo