Miguel is having a real few weeks of it. After several excellent covers, followed up by "Sky Walker" with Travis Scott, he's back again with hot new single, "Shockandawe."

This is Miguel's ~sexiest~ offering in a minute, "Shockandawe" is reminiscent of all those sweaty club nights and shooting glances across the dance floor. The kind of track that definitely wouldn't be out of place in a strip club. Dreams.

Miguel's releases definitely hint at a new, potentially full-length, project on the horizon, for which we will wait with bated breath. In the meantime, listen to "Shockandawe" below.

Image via Getty