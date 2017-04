In the late hours of last night, Lady Gaga topped off her headlining performance at Coachella with a brand spanking new song "The Cure." The upbeat, yet somber song was met with overwhelming love from the audience.





😆 Lady Gaga's SMILE after debuting "THE CURE" at #GagaCoachella. Lyrics: "Promise I'll be the cure. BE THE CURE! I'll fix you with my love." pic.twitter.com/DnTLR08kfo

— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) April 16, 2017









The set list included all the songs off her latest album Joanne, which Gaga will continue performing on tour this summer.

Listen to the whole track below:





Lady Gaga - The Cure









Header photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com