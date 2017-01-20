Cardi B -- in addition to being an astute truth-teller, Gyspy Sport muse and the main reason why we tune into Love & Hip-Hop -- is first and foremost a fiercely talented musician. So after the success that was her debut mixtape, it comes as no surprise that her sophomore release, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2, is just as bad as Vol. 1. An unapologetically tenacious record, GBMV2 is a staunch "fuck you" to the triflers, haters and sexist bullshit, and, tbh, is maybe the only record you'll need to get it started tonight.

Stream GBMV2 below and give her the schmoney here.