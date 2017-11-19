The death of 21-year-old rising emo-rapper Lil Peep last week has shocked the music world and led to a larger conversation about the prevalence of drug addiction, given the speculation that he died of an overdose. One person affected by Peep's tragic passing was Lil Uzi Vert, who shortly after the news broke tweeted, "We would love 2 stop ..... but do you really care cause we been on xanax all fucking year." He added, "Rip buddy I 100% understand and I don't fault u."
Uzi also seems to be trying out a detox, tweeting an update on Thursday that said he was sober for the day and already shaking.
There has been an outpouring of tributes to Peep following his untimely death, with rappers like Lil Yachty, Lil B, Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti and Peep's good friend iLoveMakonnen sharing their grief and condolences on social media.
Read PAPER's interview with Lil Peep, published in memoriam after his death.
Image via Instagram