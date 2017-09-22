The rumors are (reportedly) true: Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

Now that you've regained your breath, let's dive in. TMZ and Buzzfeed reported on Friday afternoon that the 20-year-old reality/former PAPER cover star will be having a child with 25 year-old rapper/former PAPER cover star Travis Scott. Page Six has since also confirmed the news, and People cites several sources close to the family that the baby is due in February.

A mainstay at NYFW, Jenner was notably absent this month. She also missed a Kardashian/Jenner ladies reunion with Megyn Kelly on Good Morning America just days ago. Teports say the star is four months along, and will allegedly reveal the news this weekend.

PAPER has reached out for comment to Jenner's reps and will update. She and Scott have been dating publicly since April of this year.

Jenner has made comments in the past about her desire for children. "I don't want to start [having] a baby when I'm 30! I don't believe in after 30 -- I don't know," she told PAPER in 2016.

Ironically, mama Kris said that she used to joke about the fact Keeping Up might one day air Kylie's wedding.

Wow, can't keep up.