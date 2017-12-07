Kim Kardashian's children's line, The Kids Supply, is being accused of plagiarizing two of its latest designs, the "Rei Bomber" and the "Demna dress," from COMME Des GARÇONS and Vetements respectively.

The label was called out by Diet Prada, an Instagram account that points out similarities (and occasionally outright rip-offs) of designs in fashion.

A representative for The Kids Supply told Page Six that the pieces are "homages" rather than copies, and that their names indicate that they're paying tribute to the designers in question.

We took 2 pieces from North & Saint's closet that are their favorite pieces & recreated them. 100% or the proceeds for those pieces are being donated to The Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

