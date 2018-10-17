Legendary photographer David LaChapelle shot Kim Kardashian for her new KKW Beauty campaign. And from what's been released so far, the pictures look major. Major!

Kim is launching a new collection of "bright and jewel-toned" pressed and loose powder pigments, available this Friday at noon. She tends to promote new KKW launches with gorgeous, outlandish shoots, including one where she was nude, covered in cherry blossoms, and another where she posed covered in glitter to announce her line of "Ultralight Beam" highlighters.

The reality star recently made waves for a wild trip with husband Kanye West to Uganda. They met with President Yoweri Museveni, who has been accused of several human rights violations.

LaChapelle, who has shot practically every celebrity you could think of, previously shot the 2013 edition of the famed Kardashian Kristmas kards.

