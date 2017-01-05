Wealthy tall person Kendall Jenner provided an anecdote behind the inspiration for her living room wall color, on her very-much followed and influential personal blog.

A few weeks back, Kendall posted this Instagram of the fresh paint job, tinged with Christmas cheer:

In the post, enthusiastically titled THE STORY BEHIND MY PINK WALL!, the model wrote:

I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the "Human Condition" exhibition at a former hospital in LA.



They were telling me there's a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, "I NEED this color in my house!" I then found someone to paint the room and now I'm loving it!

Merry Christmas!!!

Header photo via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com