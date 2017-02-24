Would you believe it – could you believe it – if I told you Karl Lagerfeld has incited a war with the majesty our queen, Meryl Streep? Not me, not I, that's for sure.



Chanel creative director and highly-controversial-figure-with-popular-cat-for-child Lagerfeld described Meryl as "cheap" for refusing to wear a Chanel gown on the red carpet because the fashion house wouldn't pay her for it.

Lagerfeld told Women's Wear Daily that days after designing and beginning to put together a dress for Meryl, a representative for Streep called Chanel and ordered the designer "don't continue the dress" as Meryl would be wearing the creation of someone who was offering her dollars to do it.



"We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don't pay," Lagerfeld said. "...a genius actress, but cheapness also, no?"



A member of Streep's team was not having a bar of these comments and was all over Lagerfeld like white powder, releasing the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter.



"Absolutely false, and that it is against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet."

This is the juice friends, you could squeeze this fresh drama out and know you won't need another Vitamin C supplement for a long while.

