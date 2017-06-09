Model Jeremy "Hot Felon" Meeks has teamed up with German designer Philipp Plein once again for an ad celebrating New York City's unique cultural diversity. Meeks walked in Plein's first U.S. show earlier this year alongside Young Thug and Fetty Wap. In the new ad campaign, Plein and graphic designer Joerg Zuber used behind-the-scenes and runway images of several models (including Meeks) from his shows, resulting in what looks like a classic NYC club flyer.

The designer says the campaign is "a celebration of the true spirit of this iconic city and a personal love letter to the neighborhoods of New York."

He added, "From the Bronx and Chelsea to Queens and the Upper East Side, there are no barriers here: music, style, race, gender, everything fuses together."

A celebration of the true spirit of New York and the neighborhoods of this iconic city. Introducing the #PhilippPlein #FW1718 #PleinLovesNY campaign - Collages by @joergzuber. Discover more on plein.com [link in bio] 💥

A post shared by PHILIPP PLEIN (@philipppleininternational) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

A post shared by PHILIPP PLEIN (@philipppleininternational) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

[h/t High Snobiety]