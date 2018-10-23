Jason Derulo is on a hot streak. Fresh off an acclaimed track with frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and DJ Willy William, the singer has returned with "Make Up," a bop featuring "Sweet But Psycho" singer Ava Max and DJ Vice. The song and accompanying video, premiering below, are the signature mix of sultry and upbeat pop funk we've come to love and expect from Derulo since his "Whatcha Say" days.

"I'm so thrilled to be a part of this song with Jason and Vice," Ava told PAPER. "I've been a fan of Jason's for years. He's an incredible singer and dancer and his work ethic inspires me. I'm also very excited to have worked with Vice on this. He's the sweetest!"

Vice was equally effusive, saying, "Let speak my mind, humble or not, this song is fire!" He added, "It doesn't happen overnight to get to this point. It takes patience and hours of dedication to your passion, and here it is."