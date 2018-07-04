Nina Bo'Nina Brown Serves Zebra Realness in Gypsy Sport's New Campaign

When Gypsy Sport's Rio Uribe guest edited PAPER's April 2016 issue, he casted "a tribe of outsiders and misfits" to represent his unapologetically confident brand. Since then, Gypsy Sport's community has continued to be an inclusive group of performers, activists, models, and more.

Related | Gypsy Sport's World Isn't Black-and-White

Faces from Uribe's Fall 2018 runway cast, including drag kid and LGBTQ advocate Desmond is Amazing, model Jazzelle Zanaughtti, and model-cum-trans-advocate Munroe Bergdorf, reappear in the brand's new black and white campaign. New to the Gypsy Sport world and dressed as a glammed-out zebra — mask, thigh-high glitter boots, fur stole and all — is Rupaul's Drag Race season 9 contestant Nina Bo'Nina Brown.

Shot by New York-based photographer Oscar Ouk (who's also shot Aquaria and Big Freedia for PAPER), the campaign embodies Uribe's reflection on (and abandonment) of life's binaries with regards to gender, sexuality, and race.

"Fashion is more fun when everyone is invited."

With the beautifully diverse cast in his dynamic fall 2018 campaign, we can't deny what Uribe told PAPER back in 2016. "Fashion is more fun when everyone is invited."

Photography: Oscar Ouk

Casting: Anthony Conti

Photo Assistant: Fujio E. Mura