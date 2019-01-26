It has been a great year for queer voices. From Pose to Queer Eye to Troye Sivan and SOPHIE, #20gayteen lived up to its promise and then some, putting queer stories at the center of the conversation. Now in its 30th year, the GLAAD Media Awards have returned to honor that excellence by highlighting media that presents "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

Announcing the nominees from a livestream at Sundance Film Festival, the awards cover a wide variety of media from film and television to music and journalism as well as a brand new category for LGBTQ inclusive video games. The nominations include everything from mainstream sensations like RuPaul's Drag Race and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to more underground hits like comic book series Lumberjanes and INTO's Spanish-language documentary series centering on Mexico City's vogue scene, House of Mamis. The awards will also give special recognition to Hannah Gadsby's critically acclaimed Netflix special, Nanette, and Logo's documentary on the lives of trans service members, TransMilitary.

Related | Britney Spears to be Honored at the GLAAD Media Awards

Earlier this week GLAAD removed Bohemian Rhapsody's nomination from the Outstanding Film category following a report from The Atlantic that detailed multiple allegations of sexual assault by the film's former director Bryan Singer. "Singer's response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used 'homophobia' to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first," the organization said in a statement released on Variety.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards below:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release Blockers

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Love, Simon

Outstanding Film - Limited Release 1985

Boy Erased

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Disobedience

The Favourite

Hearts Beat Loud

A Kid Like Jake

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Saturday Church

We the Animals

Outstanding Drama Series Billions

Black Lightning

Grey's Anatomy

The Handmaid's Tale

Instinct

Pose

Shadowhunters

Star

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Comedy Series Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Dear White People

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

Schitt's Creek

Superstore

This Close

Vida

Will & Grace

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character) "King in the North" Fresh Off the Boat

"Prom" Fuller House

"Service" Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

"She" The Good Doctor

"Someplace Other Than Here" The Guest Book

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Life-Size 2

Sense8

A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Documentary Believer

Call Her Ganda

My House

Quiet Heroes

When the Beat Drops

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming Adventure Time

Andi Mack

Anne with an E

She-Ra

Steven Universe

Outstanding Reality Program American Idol

I Am Jazz

Love & Hip Hop

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Music Artist Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

Brockhampton, Iridescence

Christine and the Queens, Chris

Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1

Shea Diamond, Seen It All

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

Troye Sivan, Bloom

Years & Years, Palo Santo

Outstanding Comic Book Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins

Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell

Fence, written by C.S. Pacat

Iceman, written by Sina Grace

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges

Oh S#!t It's Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio

Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier

Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore

Outstanding Video Game Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Sims Mobile

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode "Mike Pence and 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'" Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

"NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems" Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas

"Trans Rights Under Attack" Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

"Troye Sivan Hopes 'Boy Erased' Reaches All Parents" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

"Valedictorian Seth Owen" The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine "Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows" CBS Sunday Morning

"Gender: The Space Between" CBS News

"Legacy of Hope" Nightline

"Respect" SC Featured

"South Texas Pride" [series] KSAT News

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment "Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year" NBC Nightly News

"Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade" Vice News Tonight

"Olympian Adam Rippon" New Day

"Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling" CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

"Trump: 'Looking Very Seriously' at Changing Transgender Definition" Velshi & Ruhle

Outstanding Newspaper Article "He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn't Get Disability Insurance." by Donald G. McNeil Jr., The New York Times

"LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China" by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee, Reuters

"'More Than Fear': Brazil's LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency" by Marina Lopes, The Washington Post

"Pistons' Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: 'I see y'all as people that I love'" by Malika Andrews, Chicago Tribune

"Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here's What Happened." by Caitlin Emma, Politico

Outstanding Magazine Article "21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'" by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White, The Hollywood Reporter

"Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee, Texas Monthly

"Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee, People

"Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson, Vanity Fair

"They Are the Champions" by Katie Barnes, ESPN The Magazine

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage Billboard

Ebony

Entertainment Weekly

GQ

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article "Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews" by Julie Compton, NBCNews.com

"Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships" by Ryan Ruggiero, CNBC.com

"Deadnamed" by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke, ProPublica

"LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana" by Sarah Kinosian, INTO

"Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future" by Samantha Allen, The Daily Beast

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia "I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt" by Amro Helmy, BuzzFeed Video

"The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border" by Paola Ramos, Vice

"March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: 'They're definitely linked for me,' says Emma González" by Beth Greenfield, Yahoo! Lifestyle

"Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil" by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow, TheGuardian

"Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway," NowThis

Outstanding Blog Gays With Kids

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

TransGriot

Special Recognition Nanette

TransMilitary

Photo via Getty